ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

'I'm not cut!': Sam Alvey says UFC will allow him to fight out contract

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3zdB_0eSKdBfL00

Despite his current record losing skid, Sam Alvey has revealed that he hasn’t been released by the UFC.

Winless in his past eight octagon appearances, Alvey (33-17-1 MMA, 10-12-1 UFC) has one fight remaining on his UFC contract and will be granted the opportunity to fight it out. The 35-year-old admits that he expected to be released after he was submitted by Brendan Allen last month at UFC Fight Night 200.

“We knew what they’re calling for. They’ve got to cut me,” Alvey said on his YouTube channel. “There’d be no hard feelings toward them if they did. Honestly, I’ve been suspecting it coming for a while now because I haven’t won in a while. I’ve had a couple of really good fights that I’ve lost and in a sport like this, you can’t lose.”

But to Alvey’s surprise, the call he received from the UFC was to let him know that whenever he’s ready to compete, he will receive another chance.

“I’m not cut! I get at least one more fight with the UFC,” Alvey said. “My contract is one more fight. The UFC didn’t cut me.”

Alvey’s eight-fight winless skid is tied with B.J. Penn for the longest in UFC history. Alvey, a Season 16 alum on “The Ultimate Fighter,” has logged in 23 octagon bouts. Since September 2018, he has suffered seven losses and one draw.

But “Smile’n Sam” explains that his willingness to fight anyone at anytime didn’t go unnoticed by the UFC, which is why he continuously was given opportunities.

“They’ve been very good to me,” Alvey said. “Every third fight, they’ve increased my pay, usually significantly. Even when I thought they were gonna cut me, they increased it significantly.”

He continued, “‘You guys have been enjoyed by everyone that works for the UFC. Every time you’re anywhere, any time we’ve had anything to do with you, you say yes to every fight, you go out, you fight your heart off,'” Alvey recalled the UFC telling him. “‘You’ve taken some fights on short notice that you probably shouldn’t have, but you are always game. You’ve never said no. Then you show up and you’re happy to be there, you treat everyone well, and we’ve decided that we’re going to let you fight out your contract.'”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.j. Penn
Person
Sam Alvey
Person
Brendan Allen
MMAmania.com

Covington delivers final message to Masvidal ahead of UFC 272: ‘I’m sending him to the electric chair’

Colby Covington is entering his grudge match with Jorge Masvidal with supreme confidence and it’s showed all week. The two former friends turned rivals will finally collide in a five-round main event later this evening (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a matchup years in the making considering Covington and Masvidal have been trying to get their hands on each other ever since the fallout at American Top Team.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal says his feud with Colby Covington isn’t over: “He’s still somebody if I see him out in the streets I’m gonna give him everything I got”

There is no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington even after their grudge match. The main event of UFC 272 saw Masvidal and Covington share the Octagon inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Gamebred” had his moments in the fight but the pressure and wrestling of Colby gave Masvidal fits. Ultimately, it was “Chaos” who got his hand raised at UFC 272 via unanimous decision.
UFC
411mania.com

Hangman Page Addresses Crowd After AEW Revolution Ends

A new report has details on what went down after tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page took to the mic and apologized for going to a “dark place” to beat Adam Cole by tying him to the ropes, saying that he didn’t know if he could go there.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Shares Photos of Aftermath From Bloody Brawl With Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden

Roman Reigns stood tall over Brock Lesnar at the end of Saturday night's WWE Road to WrestleMania live event inside Madison Square Garden with both the WWE and Universal Championships. The show's main event saw Lesnar successfully retain his title against Austin Theory, only for Reigns and The Usos to immediately attack him after the match. "The Beast" nearly beat all three, only for Reigns to batter him with a steel chair numerous times. Photos from the event show Lesnar was busted open during the attack and Reigns shared photos on his Instagram with his arm and pants splatted in Lesnar's blood.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Chris Jericho Turned Down Big Offer From AEW

Chris Jericho has been one of the key figures at the forefront of AEW ever since the company was first announced in 2019, and he cemented his legacy when he became the first ever AEW World Champion. Jericho recently spoke to SI.com about his run with All Elite Wrestling so...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy