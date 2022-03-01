ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika police make arrest in Truist Bank Robbery

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sISd_0eSKd1vK00

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a Columbus man in the February 11th robbery of a bank.

Monday, February 28th, Opelika investigators arrested 57-year-old John Lee Hodges from Columbus, GA, for Robbery, First Degree.

Hodges was identified as the suspect in the robbery at Truist Bank on that Friday morning at approximately 10:51 AM. The bank is located at 600 2nd Avenue.

News 3 is working to confirm additional details about what evidence investigators located that allegedly goes Hodges to the robbery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Sheriff Countryman: All wounded deputy ‘saw was guns coming out of the windows’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus’ top law enforcement officials on Sunday addressed a rash of violence over the weekend that left a Muscogee County deputy sheriff wounded in a shootout with multiple suspects. Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Sheriff Greg Countryman talked about the officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police department is searching for a critically missing person. Kaleb Beasley, 20, was last seen on Mar. 5 at around 10:00 p.m. He went missing from the 3600 block of Macon Road, according to a news release. Beasley is reported to be a white male with brown hair and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Civic Center parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Multiple police units are on scene near the skate center and crime scene tape is up. Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm one man was shot. He has been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Hodges, AL
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized following shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being shot Saturday following a police chase. According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy is in stable condition. MCSO officials said the incident began at around 3:24 p.m., when the Columbus Police Department was pursuing a stolen vehicle, with […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Andrews Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of Andrews Rd. has been blocked off by crime scene tape in front of A&N Automotive. Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office were still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Truist Bank Robbery#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Tallassee police investigating shooting inside manufacturing facility

Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are searching for a shooter who injured at least one person inside a manufacturing facility Friday around lunchtime Tallassee. Their condition is unknown.  According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Prattville Police looking for fraud suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in multiple counts of fraud and requests public help identifying the individual. Authorities released photos and videos showing on Jan. 26, 2022, an unknown female suspect possessing three fraudulent money orders in Prattville, Alabama. If you have any information regarding the […]
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Tallassee shooting, suspected gunman in custody

Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) –  A Tallassee man is expected to face a Murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed a woman inside a manufacturing facility Friday morning.  According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Missing man found dead in Lake Hartwell

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy