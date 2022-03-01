Fewer Rainy Days Are Bringing Earlier Springs

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some potent moisture is heading into the Pacific Northwest, which even for the Inland Northwest means a lot of wet weather in the days ahead. Temperatures will only dip into the mid 30s overnight and in some places temperatures may even rise as much warmer air settles over our area. Rain will continue through the night off-and-on with mountain snows above 3000 feet elevation. That snow level rise to between 4000 and 5000 feet on Monday morning and rise to over 6000 feet by Tuesday. There will be some notable consequences of this that we’ll discuss later.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO