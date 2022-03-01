Vaping May Be Worse Than Smoking for Your Nose and Throat

Deaths from tobacco use and deaths from the pandemic have one thing in common. Many of them could have been prevented by a behavioral change. NYS extends authority to create COVID-19 regulations. The numbers. Not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a “modifiable health risk on par with smoking.” Smoking is...
Vaping has been found to cause the same amount of bacteria build-up in the mouth as cigarette smoking, which can lead to the development of gum disease or other complications, according to a study. A peer-viewed study published in mBio on Tuesday by researchers at New York University discovered that...
When electronic cigarettes arrived on the market over a decade ago, proponents touted the aerosol, battery-powered devices as a safer and healthier alternative to tobacco cigarettes, and even a potential way to help smokers kick their habit. But over the years, growing evidence against vaping’s supposed safety—and a 2019 outbreak...
E-cigarette vapers and hookah smokers are more than twice as likely to exhale particles through their nose compared with cigarette smokers, who favor exhaling the emissions from their mouth, a new study shows. The finding makes it plausible that the former group is at risk for inflammation and cancers of the nose, sinuses, and throat, conditions seen less often in cigarette smokers, according to the study authors.
Cigarette smoking is infamous for promoting gum disease, and now a new study adds to evidence that vaping also exacts a toll on the teeth and gums. Researchers found that people who use e-cigarettes have a unique bacterial composition in their mouths that likely spells trouble for their dental health. In fact, their oral microbes were more similar to that of cigarette smokers than to nonsmokers.
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
Women who regularly wash dishes, clean the house and cook meals have healthier hearts than those who sit back and take it easy, a study suggests. Scientists at the University of California followed 5,500 women who were asked to wear movement-tracking gadgets for a week. Results showed women who did...
Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
"I haven't opened a newspaper this morning," Emily Maloney says when I ask if she's read the latest dire news story about our American healthcare system. Then she adds the kicker: "I've actually spent the last two hours on the phone with our insurance company." Maloney has experienced the medical...
Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
We often use the term "broken heart" to describe great sadness or grief, but it turns out that feeling is more than just an emotional response. It can also have a serious physical impact on your cardiovascular health.
Comments / 0