ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

More than a million self-assessment customers helped by extended deadline

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVL0W_0eSKbfAH00
Financial News

More than a million self-assessment customers took advantage of an extended deadline to complete their tax return without facing a penalty in February.

The deadline for submitting tax returns was January 31, but HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) gave customers an extra month to complete it due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

If customers filed their returns in February, they avoided a late filing penalty.

While many people used the extension, about 1.3 million who were expected to file had still not done so by February 28.

They could face initial £100 penalties, plus further possible fees.

People can potentially appeal against late filing penalties successfully if they have a reasonable excuse, such as the death of a close relative shortly before the deadline, a serious illness, delays related to a disability or a computer software failure.

HMRC has given customers until April 1 to pay their outstanding tax bill or set up a time-to-pay arrangement to avoid receiving a late payment penalty. Interest has been applied to all outstanding balances since February 1.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “To see if you’re eligible to set up a payment plan, go to gov.uk and search ‘pay my self-assessment’.”

Lucy Frazer, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Today’s stats show how vital the extra month was in supporting the cash flows of more than a million self-employed people and businesses across the UK, helping to ensure their survival as we recover from the pandemic.”

The time-to-pay service allows people or businesses needing the option to spread their tax payments over time. Self-assessment taxpayers with up to £30,000 of tax debt can do this online once they have filed their return.

If customers owe more than £30,000, or need longer to pay, they can call the self-assessment payment helpline on 0300 200 3822.

Customers make self-assessment payments through the HMRC app.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

There are places I remember…

A huge mural of Ringo Starr has been completed on the site of a former pub a stone’s throw from the former Beatle’s childhood home in Liverpool. The musician paid tribute to his local, The Empress, on the cover of his first solo album, Sentimental Journey. He was...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

UK energy firms ‘chasing customers to pay more than they can afford’

Energy companies are adopting increasingly aggressive debt collection practices and sharpening their communications with customers to increase profits, a leading fuel poverty charity has warned. National Energy Action (NEA) said householders are being forced into significantly worse situations than in previous years, including higher direct debits without change of usage,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Frazer
BBC

Fines loom for late self-assessment tax returns

Nearly 1.5 million people are risking fines by failing to complete their self-assessment tax return, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said. Fines for late filing have been delayed by a month beyond the normal deadline of 31 January. Interest is already building up on any unpaid tax, and anyone...
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

LADWP clears utility debt for more than half of its customers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has wiped the utility debt for 280,000 Angelinos, the agency announced Wednesday. More than half of the utility’s customers received a direct credit on their bills between Jan. 15 and March 15. “No customer should be afraid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Assessment#Tax Bill#Hm Revenue And Customs#Hmrc#Uk#Hm Revenue#Myrtle Lloyd#Treasury
newschain

England to assess Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill fitness during training

Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill will have the chance to train their way into selection contention for England’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday. Dombrandt remains a doubt after testing positive for Covid-19, with England ready to give the Harlequins number eight an opportunity to prove his health and fitness in training on Thursday.
WORLD
newschain

Wales say prop Tomas Francis available to face France after head injury

Wales assistant coach Gethin Jenkins says that prop Tomas Francis is available for selection to face Guinness Six Nations opponents France on Friday. Ospreys forward Francis suffered a head injury midway through the first half of Wales’ Six Nations loss to England nine days ago. And Professor John Fairclough,...
WORLD
newschain

Open All Hours actress Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Actress Lynda Baron, best known for the BBC sitcom Open All Hours, has died at the age of 82, her agent has announced. Baron starred opposite Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the hit BBC sitcom, which ran for four series starting in 1976. She...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Pair arrested over ‘out-of-control dog’ after baby death

The death of a three-month-old baby has led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dog. Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported to the force by East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 11.13pm on Sunday. A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Pregnant Melanie Leupolz to miss remainder of Chelsea season

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not play again this season after announcing she is pregnant, the club have confirmed. The Germany international will continue “light training” in the coming months, the club say, but will not be available to play for the reigning Women’s Super League champions.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy