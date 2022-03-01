ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning Russian athletes an ‘unfair solution’, claims ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat

 5 days ago
Former Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat says Russians must not be banned from sport amid the crisis in Ukraine.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, is staging an emergency summit on Tuesday to determine the fate of F1’s sole Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin.

Kvyat, 27, is due to compete in the World Endurance Championship this year, but will be expelled if the FIA moves to banish Russian drivers.

FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian clubs and national sides from all competitions after the International Olympic Committee’s call for Russian and Belarussian athletes be prevented from competing in international events.

But Kvyat, who has raced for Red Bull and scored four podiums in 110 Grands Prix, said: “I would also like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world, including the IOC, that sport should remain outside politics, and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace.

“I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace.

“Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respected dialogue. It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict.

Nikita Mazepin is Formula One’s sole Russian driver (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

“I don’t want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity. I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world.

“Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?”

F1 has already cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place in Sochi on September 25, while Haas removed the branding of its title partner Uralkali for the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona last week.

The Russian fertiliser company is part-owned by oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, whose son Nikita races for the team.

