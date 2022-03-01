ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant-Based Pet Food Company Will Pay Dog Owners More than $6,000 to Smell their Dogs’ Poop

By Hailey Kanowsky
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans know that their animal’s poop can reveal a lot about digestion and overall health. Omni, a plant-based pet food company, is offering a stinking pile of money to monitor their pet’s stool. The pet food company based in Britain is paying dog owners to monitor their pet’s bowels and stool...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 1

