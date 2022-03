The City of Dallas is partnering with 24HourDallas, Workforce Solutions and the Small Business Center to host the inaugural Nightwork Expo. “We’re very well aware of the challenges in the workforce right now. A big part of that is the nighttime economy and the significant impact that has on the City of Dallas,” said Gary Sanchez with 24HourDallas. “We just want to give folks options, if their schedule is better suited for working past 5 or past 6 and later hours, then we want to supply a wealth of opportunities for folks who are seeking job placement.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO