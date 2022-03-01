ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC lowering the number of COVID-19 testing sites across the state

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ptzg_0eSKb6YD00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will begin lowering the number of COVID-19 testing sites across the state beginning Tuesday.

DHEC said this is based on the declining demand for in-person testing and the increasing demand and supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests. Lowering the number of testing sites also shows the state and nation’s transition from a pandemic to an endemic.

SC DHEC announces changes in COVID-19 testing, reporting strategy

DHEC’s March schedule includes changes to testing sites and data reporting, officials said. Here is the schedule:

  • March 1-14: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers such as primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, mobile providers, etc.
  • March 15: Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus’ impact is most severe
  • March 14-April 1: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with 2-4 non-DHEC PCR test providers.
  • April 1: Begin closure of DHEC-operated PCR sites except in counties where DHEC is the only PCR-test provider or only other such provider. In those areas, DHEC also will provide mobile rapid antigen testing services.

Vendor sites in the following counties will close in March, officials said. DHEC’s testing locator will be updated in real-time to reflect when a specific site is no longer open. The testing locator will also reflect which DHEC public health departments have free rapid at-home antigen tests in stock.

Starting Tuesday, a total of 127 vendor sites in 33 counties will close, DHEC said. The list of counties and the number of vendors closing a listed below.

March 1-14, 97 vendors are closing in 20 counties:

  • Aiken (3)
  • Anderson (4)
  • Beaufort (4)
  • Berkeley (4)
  • Charleston (9)
  • Colleton (1)
  • Darlington (2)
  • Dorchester (1)
  • Florence (4)
  • Georgetown (3)
  • Greenville (8)
  • Horry (6)
  • Kershaw (3)
  • Lancaster (6)
  • Lexington (10)
  • Orangeburg (3)
  • Pickens (4)
  • Richland (9)
  • Spartanburg (6)
  • York (7)

March 14-April 1, 30 vendors are closing in 13 counties:

  • Bamberg (3)
  • Barnwell (3)
  • Chesterfield (2)
  • Clarendon (2)
  • Dillon (2)
  • Greenwood (3)
  • Laurens (2)
  • Marion (2)
  • Marlboro (2)
  • Newberry (2)
  • Oconee (2)
  • Sumter (3)
  • Williamsburg (2)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

DHEC wants dead birds to check for West Nile virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is again asking people to bring certain types of dead birds to their offices so they can test them for West Nile virus. Starting March 15, DHEC is looking for the bodies of crows, blue jays, house finches, and house sparrows that […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Missing man found dead in Lake Hartwell

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Severe weather awareness week in SC to include tornado drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Severe weather awareness week has started in South Carolina, with officials reminding people that tornadoes, flooding and wind can be serious dangers in the state. The week includes a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning, where the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado warning that should cause weather […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSPA 7News

SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony Sunday. The Founders’ Day program is called “126 Years: Affirming Our Past, While Embracing Our Future” and will start at 4 p.m. at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center on the Orangeburg campus. Former South Carolina State University […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Georgia bill seeks to raise penalties for fleeing police

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to raise the penalties for people who flee from police. The House voted 95-62 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1216, sending it the Senate for more debate. The measure says that anyone convicted of fleeing from the police for a fourth time would be convicted of a […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Local firefighter, wife lose home to fire

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – A local firefighter and his wife lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Parker Fire District, their home caught fire around 9:30 p.m. The firefighter was injured jumping out a window while saving their dog, officials said. A GoFundMe was set up for them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid 19 Testing#Mobile
WSPA 7News

Homicide investigation underway in Spartanburg Co., 1 killed

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting incident in Spartanburg County. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the shooting incident happened on Williams Street Friday.  The coroner’s office pronounced Aaron Scott Woodruff, 32, of Chesnee, dead at a hospital at 9 p.m. Friday night. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

American Freedom Convoy stops in Upstate

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Truckers driving with the American Freedom Convoy met with local supporters in Blacksburg, as they’re making their way to the Nation’s Capital. The group is made up of hundreds of truckers and drivers, and their biggest platform is to end Covid-19 mandates and restrictions. Saturday, folks in the Upstate showed up to […]
BLACKSBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSPA 7News

Greenville police investigating fatal hit and run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run Saturday night. They say it happened at the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive, when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove away. The police department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 p.m. that the intersection would […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Nations Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Ford SUV was driving north on Nations Road when they ran off the […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy