DHEC lowering the number of COVID-19 testing sites across the state

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will begin lowering the number of COVID-19 testing sites across the state beginning Tuesday.

DHEC said this is based on the declining demand for in-person testing and the increasing demand and supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests. Lowering the number of testing sites also shows the state and nation’s transition from a pandemic to an endemic.

DHEC’s March schedule includes changes to testing sites and data reporting, officials said. Here is the schedule:

March 1-14: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers such as primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, mobile providers, etc.

Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers such as primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, mobile providers, etc. March 15: Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus’ impact is most severe

Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus’ impact is most severe March 14-April 1: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with 2-4 non-DHEC PCR test providers.

Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with 2-4 non-DHEC PCR test providers. April 1: Begin closure of DHEC-operated PCR sites except in counties where DHEC is the only PCR-test provider or only other such provider. In those areas, DHEC also will provide mobile rapid antigen testing services.

Vendor sites in the following counties will close in March, officials said. DHEC’s testing locator will be updated in real-time to reflect when a specific site is no longer open. The testing locator will also reflect which DHEC public health departments have free rapid at-home antigen tests in stock.

Starting Tuesday, a total of 127 vendor sites in 33 counties will close, DHEC said. The list of counties and the number of vendors closing a listed below.

March 1-14, 97 vendors are closing in 20 counties:

Aiken (3)

Anderson (4)

Beaufort (4)

Berkeley (4)

Charleston (9)

Colleton (1)

Darlington (2)

Dorchester (1)

Florence (4)

Georgetown (3)

Greenville (8)

Horry (6)

Kershaw (3)

Lancaster (6)

Lexington (10)

Orangeburg (3)

Pickens (4)

Richland (9)

Spartanburg (6)

York (7)

March 14-April 1, 30 vendors are closing in 13 counties:

Bamberg (3)

Barnwell (3)

Chesterfield (2)

Clarendon (2)

Dillon (2)

Greenwood (3)

Laurens (2)

Marion (2)

Marlboro (2)

Newberry (2)

Oconee (2)

Sumter (3)

Williamsburg (2)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.