ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp claims even thinking about Liverpool quadruple would be ‘crazy’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8Od8_0eSKaae100

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists it is “crazy” to even think about winning an unprecedented quadruple.

Success in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea has secured their first trophy of the season but there remains a long way to go in the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

Norwich await at home in Wednesday’s fifth round cup tie, Inter Milan visit next week as they attempt to overturn a 2-0 last-16 Champions League deficit while the gap to league leaders Manchester City is six points with a match in hand.

While the general chatter about winning all four trophies may be growing Klopp is not even considering it.

“No team in the history of English football has won the quadruple, right? That is because it is incredibly difficult,” said Klopp.

“We are still behind Manchester City (in the Premier League). We are not close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that.

“The only team who could get is us because we won the first final but even City, with all the quality they have in the last years, couldn’t win the quadruple.

“That says pretty much everything. It is really difficult and that is why nobody has to dampen any kind of excitement.

No team in the history of English football has won the quadruple, right? That is because it is incredibly difficult

“The reality to win something is you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that because if you do that you will struggle.

“We are close to nothing at the moment. It is better people think we can do good things than we are useless but it is not important or helpful.

“We just want to think about Norwich (in the FA Cup on Wednesday).”

There are likely to be plenty of changes for the visit of struggling Norwich with the six players – Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah – who played the full 120 minutes at Wembley unlikely to feature.

Klopp was set to make changes for the cup match regardless with another intensive three weeks coming up but midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who pulled out of the team at the weekend after complaining of a tight hamstring, will not be available until next Tuesday’s Inter Milan game at the earliest.

The Wembley celebrations were relatively short-lived with another fixture so close and Klopp does not think there will be a problem refocusing for the FA Cup.

“The party was in the dressing room and then we were all in the bus and then waiting for Caoimhin (who was in doping control).

“Then we had loud music in the bus, no music in the plane, maybe some in the cars and then home at 12.30.

“Then you cannot sleep, or at least I can’t, and we gave the boys the day off yesterday.

“I don’t think it is a big problem, it is pretty rare you win something and then the whole decisive part of the season is only starting.

“I am confident we take the game very serious.”

Klopp has also played down the seriousness of Harvey Elliott’s celebrations after the FA asked him for an explanation as to why he celebrated on the pitch holding a smoke cannister.

“He made a mistake but only because of the role model we have as people working in public. I will tell him, I can promise he will not do it again,” said the manager.

“Do I think it is the worst thing that happened in the world of football? No.

“But in the moment I got carried away and I am nearly four times as old as him so it can happen.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool’s progress the most important thing to boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists nothing has changed in his plans for the future and his goal remains for the club to progress even after his departure. When the German signed his current deal – which expires in two years – in 2019 he said he wanted to “leave the club in a better place” but when asked in midweek about his chances of staying on he said he did not know.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

'Stop this nonsense... it's really not that deep!': Micah Richards hits back at claims he 'disrespected' Roy Keane by laughing at his dismantling of Man United, as Gary Neville brushes off their 'rant' row

Micah Richards dismissed claims he disrespected Roy Keane during the Manchester derby on Sunday, while Gary Neville laughed off his studio altercation with the former. Richards burst into laughter as Keane was delivering a scathing assessment of Manchester United, following their dismal performance in a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Martin Odegaard feels at home at Arsenal

After a nomadic start to a fledgling career which is now starting to live up to early expectations Martin Odegaard feels he has found his “home” at Arsenal. Making his first-team debut for Stromsgodset as a 15-year-old, still at school and unable to sign a professional contract, Odegaard quickly caught the eye of a number of top European clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Chelsea#English
newschain

Fabinho epitomises the confidence in the Liverpool camp

Midfielder Fabinho is the perfect embodiment of the current confidence levels within Liverpool’s squad on the one year anniversary of their last home defeat. Exactly 12 months ago Jurgen Klopp’s side lost to Fulham, their sixth successive home defeat of an injury-ravaged unsuccessful Premier League title defence. They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana signs new five-year deal with Foxes

French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club have announced. The 21-year-old has not played a single game this season after breaking his leg and suffering ankle ligament damage during a pre-season friendly last summer. Yet as he nears a return to...
UEFA
newschain

Alfredo Morelos makes the right impression on former Rangers striker

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley claims Alfredo Morelos was “unplayable” in their recent Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team host Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday after disposing of the tournament favourites in the previous round.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy