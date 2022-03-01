Traysie Amick returns as ‘Cat in the Hat’ at South Carolina Children’s Theatre

Hi! I’m Milo. I have been in shelter for 245 days and am eagerly awaiting my forever home! I’m an energetic boy who loves tennis balls and squeaky toys. I have had a rough life but I love people and I’m looking for a family to be loyal to. I would love to have plenty of room to get my wiggles out. I have never been around children and I’m afraid of men. Do I sound like I might be a good fit in your life? Hello everyone, my name is Kitty. I’m a quiet, sweet golden boy. I love attention and snuggles, I crave it. I do require insulin every day, however I am such a good boy for it. If you just give me a chance I can show you what a sweetheart I really am! Come see why everyone falls in love with me! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO