Anne Tan Piazza will lead the 15,000-member organization, which is headquartered in Tualatin.The Oregon Nurses Association announced Monday that it has hired Anne Tan Piazza as its new executive director following an eight-month search. Piazza, who begins her new position April 4, will represent the association's more than 15,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals across Oregon. "Anne comes to ONA with a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing nurses in the Pacific Northwest, and across the country, that could only be achieved through her many, many years of leadership at WSNA," Lynda Pond, president of the ONA board...

7 DAYS AGO