Jessica Malaty Rivera is Spotify's unlikely watchdog

By Amanda Hoover
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Malaty Rivera sits down on the weekend and scrolls through hundreds of questions from her nearly 400,000 Instagram followers. From her couch, the infectious disease epidemiologist selects between 50 and 70 submissions. Frame by frame on her Instagram story, she efficiently strips down loaded questions and pushes back against misinformation...

Times-Republican

Spotify’s business model is killing music

Neil Young’s recent decision to pull his music from Spotify, the world’s largest streaming service, has sparked important questions about how streaming services operate. Young demanded that the company choose between his music or Joe Rogan’s misinformation-laden podcast. Joni Mitchell, India Arie, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash followed suit and made the same demand.
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
blavity.com

Keyshia Cole Gets Candid About What Ended Her Friendship With Eve

Keyshia Cole is getting real about what happened between her and Eve. On the singer’s TV One Uncensored episode, which aired Sunday, Feb. 6, Cole shared what really ended her friendship with the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper, Atlanta Black Star reports. The singer described one...
In Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the Retro Accessory That's Trending on TikTok

I caved and bought AirPods at the end of 2020. I've always preferred wired headphones, but I also have 27 inches of hair; the wire would always get tangled in it while I was juggling 10 bags on the subway. "Fine, I'll succumb to convenience," I thought. But when Lily-Rose Depp made wire headphones a signature part of her aesthetic and Instagram accounts like WiredItGirls started popping up, I realized my decades-long dedication to over-ear headphones was right all along. Sarah Jessica Parker agrees.
morningbrew.com

Spotify looks to staff up AI ethics team

If you search up “algorithmic responsibility” on Spotify, you’ll find zero songs and a handful of podcasts. But, behind the scenes, the company is seemingly working to expand its AI ethics efforts. In the last month, the company has posted three open roles for research and data...
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
morningbrew.com

Russia cuts off access to Facebook and Twitter

The Russian government blocked access to Facebook and Twitter in the country, and not because it’s worried about screen time addiction. The ban is part of the government’s broader attempt to control the narrative of the war by clamping down on what it considers fake news. Also yesterday,...
morningbrew.com

How Facebook advertisers are faring after Apple’s privacy update

Last fall, it seemed like the sky was falling on Facebook. Even though it survived an onslaught of investigative stories about the harms its products can allegedly cause after a leak of internal documents (not to mention an awkward rebrand to Meta), an iOS update is now expected to cost the company nearly $10 billion in lost revenue this year.
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
morningbrew.com

Coworking with Heidi Zuber

On Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Heidi Zuber recently scooped the role as global head of HR at Froneri, the international ice cream company that owns iconic brands like Häagen-Dazs and Drumstick. But she also serves as chief legal officer for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream—Froneri’s US division. The sweet gig isn’t Zuber’s first in the CPG space: She got her start as an HR manager at PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division. Here, she dishes more about her day to day.
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "Yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
morningbrew.com

This TikToker is delving into what makes DTC CPG businesses tick

While many TikTokers mispronouncing Uncut Gems nonstop or critiquing the new season of Euphoria, Dulma Altan (@iamdulma) has found a less traditional way to go viral: talking business. With videos discussing everything from raising venture capital to evaluating content strategies through “brand audits,” Altan’s established what she calls a “TikTok...
