ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Zombie World

By Liam O'Leary
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we’ve arrived at the Commonwealth in The Walking Dead, we’ve seen that some of the worst things of the old world linger on. If you found yourself in a zombie apocalypse, you might think that many of the problems we deal with now would disappear, swept away in the...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Eat the Rich

If you felt a bit of whiplash with this episode, perhaps that’s because we’ve jumped backward, which is still forward, and then slowed things way down. We last saw Maggie facing off with Daryl six months after the Commonwealth crew arrived at A-town, which was in shambles. Maggie appeared to be at Hilltop, and Daryl was decked out in stormtrooper guard, ordering her to open the gates. Now, we’ve skipped the awkward get-to-know-you stage of this new relationship and moved right in — 30 days past Lance’s invitation to join the Commonwealth, most of the gang has taken him up on the offer and settled into their new lives (sort of). There’s still plenty of awkwardness to go around as the newcomers try to adapt to something resembling the old normal, which, as they quickly learn, ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Who Is Stephanie in the Comics?

"Calling out live on the open air. Is anybody out there?" asks a mysterious voice (Margot Bingham) coming in over the radio in the final moments of The Walking Dead Season 9. In Season 10, radio tinkerer Eugene (Josh McDermitt) answers the call, making contact with a new faraway community at the height of the Whisperer War. The radio transmission spurs Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) to rendezvous with Stephanie at a train yard in Charleston, West Virginia, only to end up in an advanced civilization in Ohio: the Commonwealth.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: The Revolution Will Be Scrutinized

Click here to read the full article. You know the rule: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. So neither we nor the scrappy survivors of The Walking Dead should have been surprised to start discovering in Sunday’s episode that the Commonwealth wasn’t all bright colors and baked goods. Beneath its candy-coated surface, it was infected with a strain of classicism so virulent, it appeared to be about to spark a revolt. Read on, and we’ll discuss not only the dramatic fashion in which we found out about the dissent among the ranks but most everything...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

The Walking Dead 11.10 Review – ‘New Haunts’

Tonight on The Walking Dead, happy Halloween from the Commonwealth! What are you afraid of? Is it walkers? The cops? The state of the working class in late stage capitalism as it’s rebuilt in a post-apocalyptic world?. The plot: Shortly after the majority of the Alexandrians have come to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Zombie Apocalypse#Old World#Dead Season#Commonwealth
Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: CSI: Commonwealth

On the surface, life at the Commonwealth seems pretty sweet. Want ice cream? Vinyl records? A birthday cake? A hot shower? A refreshing lack of zombies? This city offers all of that and more. But as is the case with nearly everything post-apocalypse, it’s wise to be skeptical when the going gets a little too easy. Connie, Carol, and Eugene each have an awakening of sorts as they put on their Sherlock Holmes caps and embark on very different but equally revelatory investigations into their new home.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Reveals the Truth About Stephanie Vega

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Rogue Element" episode of The Walking Dead. Who is Stephanie Vega? In "Rogue Element," Eugene (Josh McDermitt) gets answers when he investigates Stephanie's mysterious disappearance. After arriving at Commonwealth to meet the woman whose voice came over his radio back in Season 9, call sign "Tater Bug" found love with "Blue Weevil": Stephanie (Chelle Ramos). Suspecting his girlfriend has been kidnapped by a rogue element of conspirators within the Commonwealth government, Eugene and Princess (Paola Lazaro) work together to expose the truth.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Conspiracy Theories Surface After Mysterious Encounter on Couple's Camping Trip

Married couple, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck, avid adventurers, and frequent campers, went missing on August 14, 2021, while camping in a Utah mountain range in Moab. Tragically, just four days later, on August 18, 2021, the two women’s bodies were found on a secluded road running through a national forest. They had both been shot dead. There is still no current explanation of who committed these heinous murders and why, but the police are working tirelessly to find any leads.
PORTLAND, OR
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Spoilers Recap: "Rogue Element"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Rogue Element" episode of The Walking Dead. When Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) mysteriously goes missing, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) suspects his girlfriend's disappearance is a conspiracy in Season 11 Episode 11, "Rogue Element." Meanwhile, reporter Connie (Lauren Ridloff) investigates her own story: what happened to Trooper Tyler Davis (Cameron Roberts), who warned of revolution inside the Commonwealth? And Carol (Melissa McBride), who has been working with Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to pull strings for the cancer-stricken Ezekiel (Khary Payton), helps Hornsby resolve a labor dispute at a drug farm.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

236K+
Followers
437K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy