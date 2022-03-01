The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Zombie World

If you felt a bit of whiplash with this episode, perhaps that’s because we’ve jumped backward, which is still forward, and then slowed things way down. We last saw Maggie facing off with Daryl six months after the Commonwealth crew arrived at A-town, which was in shambles. Maggie appeared to be at Hilltop, and Daryl was decked out in stormtrooper guard, ordering her to open the gates. Now, we’ve skipped the awkward get-to-know-you stage of this new relationship and moved right in — 30 days past Lance’s invitation to join the Commonwealth, most of the gang has taken him up on the offer and settled into their new lives (sort of). There’s still plenty of awkwardness to go around as the newcomers try to adapt to something resembling the old normal, which, as they quickly learn, ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.

