Ukrainian refugees stream into the European Union

Vladimir Putin said Moscow will destroy the “anti-Russia” next door that the West created, as he insisted his invasion of Ukraine was going to plan.The Russian president said in a televised address on Thursday that Kremlin forces were fighting against threats including nuclear weapons and claimed their assault was running on schedule.He said: “The special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. “All objectives that were set are being resolved successfully.”Mr Putin’s comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign has stumbled in the face of...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO