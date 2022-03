Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when pregnant can have some benefits for the newborn child as well, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman of the CDC explained that the odds of an infant below the age of six months being hospitalized because of COVID is reduced to around 60% if the mother received two shots of either mRNA vaccine [Pfizer or Moderna]. The health agency describes its findings as being “highly welcome,” and that “maternal vaccination is a really important way to help protect the young infants.”

