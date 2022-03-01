ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Officials identified 58-year-old Maria Mejia who died following a two-vehicle crash in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0eSKYLay00
Officials identified 58-year-old Maria Mejia who died following a two-vehicle crash in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)Nationwide Report

Officials identified 58-year-old Maria Mejia as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle accident Monday in Moreno Valley.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 4:50 p.m. on Indian Street and Delphinium Avenue. The early reports showed that a pickup truck crashed into Mejia’s Gold Toyota Solara. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to careen across the roadway [...]

Read More >>

March 1, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

20-year-old David Ayala and 25-year-old Joel Frias killed after a wreck on 710 Freeway off-ramp (Los Angeles, CA)

20-year-old David Ayala and 25-year-old Joel Frias killed after a wreck on 710 Freeway off-ramp (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 20-year-old David Ayala and 25-year-old Joel Frias, both from Los Angeles, as the men who lost their lives following a traffic collision early Friday morning on 710 Freeway off-ramp in the El Sereno area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gold Toyota Solara#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy