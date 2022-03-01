Officials identified 58-year-old Maria Mejia who died following a two-vehicle crash in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 58-year-old Maria Mejia as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle accident Monday in Moreno Valley.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 4:50 p.m. on Indian Street and Delphinium Avenue. The early reports showed that a pickup truck crashed into Mejia’s Gold Toyota Solara. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to careen across the roadway [...]

March 1, 2022

