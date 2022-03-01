The School Buzz: African refugee, now Harrison HS senior, wins scholarship

Harrison D-2 is touting the accomplishments of some of their students, one in particular who came here from Africa, originally as a refugee. Now he's making all of his friends, family, and teachers proud after earning a scholarship, along with offers to several universities.

Inga Delphin Mukombo is a Harrison High School senior. He was recently awarded the Rhonda Campbell Memorial Scholarship worth $2,000. It's his first scholarship and a tremendous accomplishment for someone who came here as a refugee from Burundi, a country in east Africa, as recent as 2019.

Delphin came to Colorado Springs with his parents and six siblings after he had worked as a tailor, mechanic, and cook. Coming to the U.S. was one of his biggest dreams. He was amazed, not only with his new education but also when he got on his first plane.

Delphin has already been accepted to six colleges and universities. He hasn’t made his choice yet. But now, he’s interested in training to become a pilot, possibly an engineer.

Delphin’s teacher, Audriana Alvarado, says "Delphin is the definition of resilience, power, and love. He is one of the kindest students I have ever taught and it has been such a pleasure teaching him since 2019 and watching him grow. I am so excited to see what he does next because I know it will be amazing."

