Cleveland Public Library celebrates Women's History Month

During Women’s History Month, the Cleveland Public Library will host programs and activities to celebrate the accomplishments of women and their contributions to history, culture and society.

Candid conversation with NY Times Bestselling author

The library will host a candid conversation with New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland on Saturday, March 19 at noon via Zoom.

Attendees will receive a free copy of her book, “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy,” which pays tribute to Black ballerinas who have influenced her on and off stage.

Registration is now open for the event.

Afro-Fusion and Step Dance Workshop

At the Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch, CPL will host an Afro-Fusion and Step Dance Workshop on Saturday, March 26 at noon. The in-person class will explore African and Western dance styles, hip hop, stepping and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) dance styles.

Participants must be 16 years of age of older. No dance experience is necessary. Space is limited and registration is required.

A Long Overdue Conversation

What’s blocking your shine in the workplace? Many women feel overlooked, ignored and misunderstood in the workplace. During a candid conversation titled “OVERDUE: The Candid Conversation Women of Color Need to Have More Often,” participants can engage in a thought-provoking discussion and networking event.

Held on Tuesday, March 15 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Louis Stokes Wing Auditorium, panelists include New York Times best-selling author Minda Harts and the creators of Project Noir and Enlightened Solutions Chinenye Nkemere and Bethany Studenic.

Registration is required. Attendees will receive a copy of Right Within and the Project Noir report.

Diverse City CLEVELAND SERIES

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the CPL will host a virtual community forum to address the intersection of gender, class, and victimization, including gender-based violence.

The forum will also offer skills for participants to stand up on behalf of others. Registration is now open.

Traveling exhibit on Shirley Graham

A traveling exhibit will honor the life and legacy of Shirley Graham Du Bois, who was an award-winning author, playwright, composer and civil rights activist.

The exhibition was created by students at Oberlin’s History Design Lab.

Click here to register for a particular event.

