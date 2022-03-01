Softball Week 3 in Rewind: Rittman, Tigers rack up five wins and many firsts

The Clemson softball team walked away from another full week of competition last week, adding five more wins to their record along with being named tournament champs of the Clemson Classic at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers began play last week with a midweek matchup, traveling to Charlotte, N.C. to take on the 49ers. Thanks to a monster two-run bomb to left field in the fourth inning by graduate Marissa Guimbarda, Clemson came away with the 5-2 win over Charlotte, handing the Niners just their second loss of the season. In the circle, Millie Thompson earned her first win of the season with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

Following the win on Wednesday, Clemson opened up play at McWhorter Stadium for the 2022 season with the Clemson Classic. On Friday, the Tigers faced two opponents in Boston University and St. Francis, shutting out both teams 8-0 and 2-0, respectively, and securing Clemson’s spot in the championship game on Saturday.

Bright spots for Clemson on Friday included redshirt sophomore Alia Logoleo’s walk-off, two-run homer in the fifth to earn the run-rule win over Boston University, and sophomore righthander Regan Spencer pitching her way to her first career complete game in the circle versus the St. Francis Red Flashes.

Into the final day of competition for the Clemson Classic, Clemson took the field against Akron early Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 10-5 win over the Zips. En route to their fifth straight victory, freshman Brooke McCubbin earned the win in the circle along with Valerie Cagle getting her second save of the season in relief.

Both McKenzie Clark and Aby Vieira had a stellar game for the Tigers versus the Zips. Clark recorded the program’s first inside-the-park home run, going 4-for-4 at the plate and scoring three runs, while Vieira earned her first collegiate grand slam of her career.

Clemson faced Boston University once again Saturday evening in the Clemson Classic championship game. The Tigers jumped ahead early versus the Terriers with a 1-0 lead in the first, but Clemson blew the game wide open in the third, ultimately coming away with the 7-3 win and overall tournament victory thanks to freshman Maddie Moore’s two-run homer to left field, the first of her collegiate career. Lefthander Millie Thompson earned her second win of the week in the circle versus Boston University with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

“Great weekend for the Tigers,” head coach John Rittman told the media on Saturday. “Doubleheader each day, obviously we’re thrilled with the sweep both days and coming out with the tournament championship. A lot of great things happened this weekend in our program. I thought we made some growth in a lot of areas. Number one, our pitching did really well this weekend. I think tonight Millie [Thompson] didn’t have her A stuff, but just went out there and competed like she always does and got the victory. Brooke [McCubbin] came in, in relief and did well.

“Offensively, a lot of things happened this weekend, a lot of people stepped up in different situations. Tonight, in particular, Marissa Guimbarda, Sam Russ, Valerie Cagle with the big hit there late to give us an insurance run. Very pleased with our performance and a lot to build on for this upcoming week.”

Up next, the Tigers host Gardner-Webb for a midweek matchup on Tuesday, March 1, at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. Clemson opens up ACC play later in the week with a three-game weekend series versus No. 7 Virginia Tech. Game one is scheduled for Friday, March 4, at McWhorter Stadium with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks