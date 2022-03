J.C. Jackson is expected to be one of the biggest prizes should the four-year New England Patriots cornerback hit the open market for the first time in his career. Reports have surfaced the Patriots are not expected to give Jackson the franchise tag, which means he would head to free agency. And while there will be a number of teams kicking the tires on Jackson, who reportedly is eyeing a deal to be paid with the highest-paid players at the position, one specific suitor was indicated by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO