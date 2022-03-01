The "You Can Watch but You Can't Play" Edition

Rain starts in the afternoon. 76.62% of city residents have received two shots, 85.7% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • After apologizing for his past comments, Fernando Cabrera was appointed as the senior adviser in the new Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, the former ThriveNYC, by Mayor Eric Adams. What did Cabrera do that needed apologizing for? He praised the Ugandan government's "Kill the Gays" law. The opposition to his appointment wasn't solely his praise for the Kill the Gays law. It is his personal and world views as a whole. This is a disgusting trend from the mayor, who said he heard and accepted Cabrera's apology. The City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus opposes Cabrera's appointment, like how Cabrera personally opposes same-sex marriage and abortion. (Elizabeth Kim for NY1)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO