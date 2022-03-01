ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The "You Can Watch but You Can't Play" Edition

By Rob Blatt
 5 days ago
Overcast throughout the day. 76.9% of city residents have received two shots, 85.99% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. Do you find this information helpful? Let me know. I’m thinking of removing it when the mask and Key2NYC vaccine mandates...

TheBriefly

The "Squirrel Census is My Favorite Census" Edition

Light rain in the morning and afternoon. 77.02% of city residents have received two shots, 86.08% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • The LaGuardia AirTrain proposal has some competition. The Port Authority came up with alternative options to Cuomo's $2.1 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "Eco-Yogi Slumlord Update" Edition

Clear throughout the day. 76.77% of city residents have received two shots, 85.86% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • "For years, Manhattan has been one of the most popular safe harbors for Russian oligarchs to park their cash, especially via ultra-high-end apartments. It’s time to start seizing their properties." -Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. (Vince DiMiceli for The Real Deal)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "Platform Doors Are Happening" Edition

Rain in the morning and afternoon. 76.73% of city residents have received two shots, 85.82% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • New York State will welcome refugees from Ukraine. (Nick Reisman for NY1) • The McPutin’s pop-up on W52nd Street is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "An Apology Goes A Long Way with the Mayor" Edition

Rain starts in the afternoon. 76.62% of city residents have received two shots, 85.7% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • After apologizing for his past comments, Fernando Cabrera was appointed as the senior adviser in the new Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, the former ThriveNYC, by Mayor Eric Adams. What did Cabrera do that needed apologizing for? He praised the Ugandan government's "Kill the Gays" law. The opposition to his appointment wasn't solely his praise for the Kill the Gays law. It is his personal and world views as a whole. This is a disgusting trend from the mayor, who said he heard and accepted Cabrera's apology. The City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus opposes Cabrera's appointment, like how Cabrera personally opposes same-sex marriage and abortion. (Elizabeth Kim for NY1)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "A Cocktails To Go Opponent" Edition

Clear throughout the day. 75.98% of city residents have received two shots, 85.11% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • "I am calling on Con Ed to review their billing practices" -Governor Hochul. It's like asking the mouse in your apartment to review its practice of pooping on the counters. (Max Rivlin-Nadler for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "There Are No Romantic Restaurants" Edition

Snow (1–2 in.) in the morning and afternoon. 75.73% of city residents have received two shots, 84.91% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • Monday is the deadline to change your political party affiliation before the midterm primary election. (Brigid Bergin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "A Threat to Move to Brooklyn" Edition

Clear throughout the day. 75.66% of city residents have received two shots, 84.85% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • Subway (and Staten Island Rail) ridership hit three million for the first time in 2022, which marks the first time we're over three million since before the omicron surge. (Jen Chung for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "Hooked on Cheese, Hooked on Heroin?" Edition

Partly cloudy throughout the day. 75.51% of city residents have received two shots, 84.74% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • Governor Hochul will announce an update on the state's mask rule on Wednesday. The current mandate is set to expire on Thursday. (Nick Reisman for NY1)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "Bullying the Mayor Seems to Work" Edition

Partly cloudy throughout the day. 75.28% of city residents have received two shots, 84.59% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. Whoops! I didn’t mean to email everyone about this week’s episode of The Briefly’s podcast, but I did. Check out my conversation with Rachel Holliday Smith anywhere podcasts are available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Briefly collects news from across New York City from over 80 sources and delivers a digest of the city's news three times a week. Created and written by Rob Blatt in Brooklyn.

