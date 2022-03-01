Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores 3/1/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Wildcats are set to face the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Arizona USC prediction, odds, and pick. The Arizona Wildcats appeared to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they ran into a roadblock this past Saturday in Boulder, Colorado. College basketball odds experts took note when Arizona — up five at halftime — got smashed in the second half. The Wildcats were outscored 47-26 and suffered a 79-63 blowout loss which puts them in danger of falling off the No. 1 line and down to a No. 2 seed. Part of the problem for Arizona if it falls to a No. 2 seed is that it could be slotted in the West Region with Gonzaga, which is not what the Cats want to see. They would like to be in the South Region, playing the Sweet 16 in San Antonio with Gonzaga nowhere to be found. They need to beat USC to move back up to the one line, and they would have to win a few more games in addition to the USC game to shore up their status as a possible top seed on Selection Sunday. Consider that point when making your Arizona USC prediction.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO