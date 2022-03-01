ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores 3/1/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Gym will host the match between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. The Gators are in sixth place in the SEC standings with an overall record of 18-11. Florida won two of its...

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Arizona vs. USC prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/1/2022

The Arizona Wildcats are set to face the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Arizona USC prediction, odds, and pick. The Arizona Wildcats appeared to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they ran into a roadblock this past Saturday in Boulder, Colorado. College basketball odds experts took note when Arizona — up five at halftime — got smashed in the second half. The Wildcats were outscored 47-26 and suffered a 79-63 blowout loss which puts them in danger of falling off the No. 1 line and down to a No. 2 seed. Part of the problem for Arizona if it falls to a No. 2 seed is that it could be slotted in the West Region with Gonzaga, which is not what the Cats want to see. They would like to be in the South Region, playing the Sweet 16 in San Antonio with Gonzaga nowhere to be found. They need to beat USC to move back up to the one line, and they would have to win a few more games in addition to the USC game to shore up their status as a possible top seed on Selection Sunday. Consider that point when making your Arizona USC prediction.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Rockets prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/1/2022

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Rockets prediction and pick. These teams have had vastly different seasons. Los Angeles entered the campaign with high expectations for the year, but injuries and middling play have earned them a 32-31 record and the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
NBA
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL

