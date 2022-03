In a moment of disbelief and relief, K.D. Johnson looked down at his hands as he bounced up and down in front of Auburn’s bench. The Tigers’ tenacious two-guard has never shied away from his emotions on the court — the expressive faces and communicative gestures always a telltale sign of the ebb and flow of the game. This moment was no different, his momentary stare at his hands preceded by a skyward sigh of relief and a triumphant skip back down the court after knocking down a corner 3-pointer early in the second half of Auburn’s title-sealing win against South Carolina.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO