Computers

Ontology Releases Ethereum Virtual Machine and Announces $10 Million Fund To Support Web3 Developers Building On Ontology

By PRNewswire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EVM will increase interoperability and reduce migration costs for developers, allowing them to enter the Ontology ecosystem with lower gas fees and faster block production. Ontology, the project bringing trust, privacy, and security to Web3 through decentralized identity and data solutions, has today announced the release of its Ethereum Virtual...

