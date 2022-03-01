Ontology Releases Ethereum Virtual Machine and Announces $10 Million Fund To Support Web3 Developers Building On Ontology

AdaSwap, an infrastructure developer who will create one of the first DeFi protocols on the Cardano network, secured $2.6 million in a round lead by iAngels. The round was also attended by Shima Capital, Pluto Digital, GBV, Stardust, Efficient Frontier, Finova, Banter Capital, and Coti. The investment will go toward creating the finest decentralised exchange on Cardano. DeFi ecosystem means users must buy, sell, and trade Cardano tokens via centralised exchanges. Cardano's native token, ADA, is the 6th most valued cryptocurrency by market value.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO