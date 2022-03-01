ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syndigo Announces Strategic Partnership with Predica to Deliver Expanded Portfolio of Cloud-based Data Analytics Services

By PRNewswire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe companies will leverage their combined competencies to deliver advanced data solutions for enterprises around the world. Syndigo, a leading SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider that cooperates with multiple Fortune 500 companies, announced a strategic partnership with Predica Group, a global Azure Cloud services...

