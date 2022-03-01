ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Wegmans app tracking your data?

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
Many shoppers use the Wegmans app to make grocery lists or get digital coupons, but is the grocer tracking customers through the app and giving their data to third parties?

The Wegmans Communications Department says yes, and that this is standard practice among retailers with a digital presence.

“Wegmans takes customers’ privacy rights very seriously and complies with all applicable data privacy laws. We use third-party tracking tools provided by third-party advertising and analytic service providers to collect information about how customers use our website and app. Sharing this information allows us to improve the customer experience and personalize our digital advertising. There is no personally identifiable information shared with these providers,” said a Wegmans spokesperson, according to News10 NBC.

You can view Wegmans’ full privacy policy here.

