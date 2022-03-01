Man, woman killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 26-year-old man is under arrest and facing vehicular homicide charges after a 2-car crash last weekend that killed a Fort Collins woman and injured another person. It happened just before midnight on Saturday at 7000 North Garfield Avenue in Loveland, and the victim, Alana Thomas, died on Thursday morning. (credit: Loveland Police) Investigators believe Benjamin Eisenberg, of Fort Collins, was drunk and driving a sedan that was speeding before it crashed into the back of a Toyota Prius driven by Thomas. Thomas had to be cut out of the car by first responders before being taken to the hospital. Tracey Trickey was a passenger in the car and was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. In addition to vehicular homicide, Eisenberg faces DUI and reckless driving charges. He was released from jail after posting bond. A GoFundMe page that appears to be for the family of Thomas, 34, had raised nearly $10,000 by Friday morning. Additional Resources The following information about this case was released by Loveland police: Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Danyel McGraw at 970-962-2258.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO