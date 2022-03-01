ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man, woman killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana State Police Troop G Troopers began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 84 just west of US Hwy 171 Monday, Feb. 28 just after 4 p.m. This crash claimed the lives of Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell...

www.natchitochestimes.com

CBS Denver

Man Arrested On Vehicular Homicide Charges After Loveland Crash That Killed Fort Collins Woman

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 26-year-old man is under arrest and facing vehicular homicide charges after a 2-car crash last weekend that killed a Fort Collins woman and injured another person. It happened just before midnight on Saturday at 7000 North Garfield Avenue in Loveland, and the victim, Alana Thomas, died on Thursday morning. (credit: Loveland Police) Investigators believe Benjamin Eisenberg, of Fort Collins, was drunk and driving a sedan that was speeding before it crashed into the back of a Toyota Prius driven by Thomas. Thomas had to be cut out of the car by first responders before being taken to the hospital. Tracey Trickey was a passenger in the car and was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. In addition to vehicular homicide, Eisenberg faces DUI and reckless driving charges. He was released from jail after posting bond. A GoFundMe page that appears to be for the family of Thomas, 34, had raised nearly $10,000 by Friday morning. Additional Resources The following information about this case was released by Loveland police: Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Danyel McGraw at 970-962-2258.
LOVELAND, CO
Louisiana State
mycolumbuspower.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after Daphne woman killed in crash

UPDATE (2/24/22 5:59 p.m.): Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged one man for the murder of a Daphne woman. Kenneth M. Gullett, 27, was charged for the murder of Amy Bowden. Bowden was killed in a crash early Thursday morning at U.S. 90 in Baldwin County. Gullett was initially charged with Felony Leaving […]
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
NOLA.com

Two Jefferson Parish deputies arrested for killing man in vehicle in Marrero

Two Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies who shot and killed Daniel Vallee as he sat in a parked sport utility vehicle in Marrero last week have been arrested and booked with manslaughter. Isaac Hughes, 29, and Johnathan Louis, 35, surrendered themselves and were booked into the parish jail in Gretna, according...

