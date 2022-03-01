ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MediaTek is coming for Qualcomm's smartphone crown

By Joel Khalili
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MediaTek has announced two new premium chipsets designed for flagship 5G mobile devices: the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100. Launched at MWC 2022, the new SoCs add an additional tier to the company’s existing portfolio, filling a performance gap between the recently launched Dimensity 9000 and the less performant Dimensity...

Phone Arena

MediaTek's lead over Qualcomm in SoC shipments declined sharply in Q4

Market research firm Counterpoint has released its latest report on the smartphone Applications Processor (AP) chipset market for the fourth quarter of 2021. During the period from October to the end of the year, the top chipset supplier in the industry was MediaTek which saw its lead over Qualcomm decline to just three percentage points from 14 percentage points last year. Overall, AP chipset shipments rose 5% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
geardiary

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 SoCs Will Bring More Affordable Flagship Experiences to Upcoming 5G Smartphones

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs) have just been announced. Borrowing the advanced technology from their flagship Dimensity 9000 platform, the new chips promise to “bring flagship-level technology – connectivity, displays, gaming, multimedia, and imaging features – to premium 5G smartphones.”. The new...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Connect branding denotes superior Wi-Fi

Qualcomm is introducing a new badge for manufacturers to ensure customers know when they’re buying a connected device that includes the best possible 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technologies. Similar in concept to the famous Intel Inside stickers, Qualcomm envisions its new Snapdragon Connect branding appearing on everything from the...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Here's What Jim Cramer Learned From Talking With Qualcomm 'sCEO

Chip makers have been big news since the pandemic created shortages last year. The future may bring even more interest and demand for semiconductors. Chistiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm QCOM, the semiconductor maker, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show how the market for chips is expanding as the Internet of Things (IoT) opens up new opportunities.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

MWC: Qualcomm's new 5G modem is the first with built-in AI

Qualcomm on Monday unveiled the latest generation of its 5G modem-RF system, the Snapdragon X70 -- the first-ever modem-to-antenna 5G system with an integrated AI processor. With the addition of AI, the modem can help 5G devices offer higher speeds, better coverage and latency, and better power efficiency. "I do...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

MediaTek comes out with two new 5nm chipsets: Dimensity 8000 and 8100

MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 9000 chipset is yet to be seen in a phone, but that is not stopping the chip manufacturer from introducing even more from its 2022 arsenal. Two new SoCs built on the 5nm process were just released—the Dimensity 8000 and 8100. Both the Dimensity 8000...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Hands on: Honor Magic V review

Honor’s foldable Honor Magic V combines cutting-edge performance with a slim profile for a foldable phone. There are a couple of spec compromises when compared to Samsung’s latest Z Fold 3 – there's no dust or water resistance, a 90Hz display versus 120Hz, and no wireless charging – oh, and thus far, it’s only available in China. Nevertheless, in-person, it feels premium and looks slick on first impression.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

(QCOM) - Analyzing Qualcomm Incorporated's Short Interest

Qualcomm Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) short percent of float has risen 9.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.87 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Gadget Flow

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 smartphone features a 165 Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm processor

Game and stream with confidence on the Nubia REDMAGIC 7 smartphone. It’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to keep up with demanding tasks and high-performing games. In fact, the built-in Adreno GPU is 25% more efficient and renders graphics 30% faster. Moreover, the Nubia REDMAGIC 7 has a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz on a 6.8″ AMOLED HD full-display screen. It also supports 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz multilevel adjustments to best fit frame rate speeds of any game. This gaming smartphone also protects your eyes while you dive into immersive gameplay. In particular, DC dimming reduces stroboscopic effects and helps prevent eye strain. Meanwhile, it uses active and passive heat dissipation methods that effectively continue running cool even during intense gameplay. Finally, this gaming phone boasts a 4,500 mAh battery and charges 10 100% in just 25 minutes.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

MediaTek might have overtaken Qualcomm in US Android marketshare

MediaTek might have just beaten out Qualcomm to claim the biggest market share of any chipmaker for Android phones in the United States — at least, according to one analyst group. According to IDC’s quarterly mobile phone sales tracker, as of Q4 2021 MediaTek chips account for 48.1 percent...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

That Android antivirus could actually be malware

A banking Trojan capable of stealing login credentials, transferring money from a compromised account, intercepting SMS messages, hiding notifications, and a bunch of other nasties has been found hiding in the Google Play Store. Researchers from two cybersecurity firms, first Cleafy, and later NCC Group, spotted the highly dangerous SharkBot,...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible

While Qualcomm and MediaTek are disputing over who powered the most Android phones in the US in Q1 2021, another player is slowly gaining ground. Although research firms Counterpoint and IDC both agree that Qualcomm sold the most chips in 2021, their stats differ when it comes to the last quarter. IDC says MediaTek had more than 48 percent of the US Android market, while Qualcomm had a share of around 44 percent. Counterpoint, on the other hand, claims Qualcomm had 55 percent of the pie, and MediaTek had just 37 percent.
BUSINESS
