Warm weather is on the way and we’ve hopefully seen the worst of the pandemic. That means it’s time to transition back to our normal, pre-covid lives. And with all of that, it's time for the return of community events, which is awesome. There were so many great events that had to be canceled over the past couple of years, and these are the type of events that bring the community together, and that's important. There is one community event coming up in Kingston on March 19. It’s an event that’s not only good for you, it’s also totally free to attend.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO