Lloyd man pinned between cars after argument

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

LLOYD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Just after 2 a.m. on February 26, New York State Police responded to an America’s Best Value Inn on State Route 9W in Lloyd after hearing that a car had hit a pedestrian. After they got there, police interviewed the man who was allegedly hit, later identified as Alan S. Hanson Jr., 22, from Lloyd.

Police said Hanson got into an argument with Matthew Hutton, 34, of Poughkeepsie. During the argument, Hutton got into a 2010 Audi and allegedly hit Hanson with the car and pinned him against a 1999 Jeep Cherokee. This caused a cut to Hanson’s left thigh and damage to the jeep.

Hutton then reportedly left the area, but around 4 a.m. turned himself into the Lloyd Police Department. He was taken to the State Police barracks in Highland, where he was arrested and charged.

Charges

  • First-degree criminal contempt (felony)
  • Aggravated family offense (felony)
  • Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)
  • Assault with intent to cause physical injury (felony)

Hutton was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court. He was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

