You can't make this up! Another sudden looting of a outer Richmond Walgreens turned into a banana throwing food fight after a customer tried to intervene. As employees are behind the counter calling the police on the man who is actively looting, the looter proceeds to attempt to leave when a customer attempts to block him behind the counter. The looter managed to get from behind the counter and turns around to see the man seemingly squaring up! That's when the looter says "oh, you want to go?" and grabs a fist full of bananas throwing them at the man! The man then returns the motion throwing food at the looter as he leaves, which prompted the looter to reach for the cookies to throw back! A full food fight to try and stop the looting.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO