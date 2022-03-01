ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before Lent starts, it’s time for doughnuts

By Submitted to The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago

BY ALDONA BIRD Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, Carnival —...

KGUN 9

Krispy Kreme releases exclusive Twix doughnuts, only available for limited time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced an exclusive collaboration featuring Mars, Incorporated's Twix bar. The crunchy, "caramelly," "doughnutty" pastries are available now, up until Sunday, March 6. "A cookie-ie, caramelly, and doughnutty experience, for the first time ever! For two weeks only, enjoy your favorite doughnuts...
TUCSON, AZ
Maui News

Something sweet before lent

FIRST PHOTO: Rosie Wittler carries a tray of malasadas to the fryer during the Tuesday evening rush at Home Maid Bakery in Wailuku. The bakery is always bustling on Fat Tuesday as locals line up for boxes of the hot, fresh donuts before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Manager Amy Kozuki said the goal every year is to sell 1,000 dozen and that the bakery had already sold about 500 dozen by midday. With the pandemic and the morning rain, Kozuki said she wasn’t sure many people would come out, “but then when I saw people still supporting us, a local business, I was super happy, and all the workers were really happy. We’re looking forward to the Fat Tuesday that once a year people will come and get all the malasadas.” Like many businesses, the bakery has lost workers over the past two years, going from about 60 before the pandemic to 40-50 now, but Kozuki said things have been improving and that orders from hotels and restaurants are going up.
WAILUKU, HI
FUN 107

Religious or Not, Lent Is Here and It’s Time To Rethink Our Habits

Wednesday, March 2, marks the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday. Christians will observe a holy day of prayer and fasting, followed by six weeks of penitence before Easter Sunday. Many people will flock to their churches to have ashes of burning palm leaves placed on their foreheads and participate...
SOCIETY
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lent is time for renewal, preparation

On this first Sunday in Lent, the question “What is Lent,” seems to me to be a question many people may be asking. So, I will try to shed a little light on the topic. In the historical liturgical tradition of many Christian Churches, Lent serves as a time of preparation in the run-up to Easter and is observed from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday. In many of these churches the bright colors which followed Christmas will be replaced by more somber colors of black and purple, and it is the custom of some to remove flowers and to choose songs and hymns which also reflect the season. On Easter Day the brightness of the flowers and the songs of praise and alleluia will be re-instated, thus adding to the joy and celebration of the day.
RELIGION
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Donut Shoppe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a three-peat for The Donut Shoppe!. The Donut Shoppe is yet again the JaxBest choice for best doughnut. The Donut Shoppe has been open since 1962 and serves 21 different varieties. They open up every day right at 5 a.m. It serves 21 different...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

