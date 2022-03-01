National Social Workers Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The war in Ukraine is sending shockwaves across the globe. Parents may try to shield their children from what’s going on, but it’s not always possible. News 8 spoke with Jenny Voelker, a licensed clinical social worker at Community Health Network, about how to...
Since 2017, UC Berkeley has employed Ari Neulight as a social worker to support members of the unhoused community around campus. Neulight primarily does outreach for unhoused community members in and by the People’s Park area. He added he provides anything from food, water and clothing to legal aid or identification for housing.
Dover Police has a new member whose position you will not find in most other departments. Kaitlin Jones is the department's new Police Social Worker, whose job is to connect those affected by a crisis situation with state and community agencies that can provide help. It was created to fill what was becoming an obvious need to police and fire departments in the community, according to police Capt. David A. Terlemezian.
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — It's a new way to spark kids' love for reading. A counselor in Beech Grove is raising money through the website DonorsChoose to buy a book vending machine. The idea is to put more books in the homes of young students and the method is pretty unique.
PA (WOLF) — March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Yesterday, members of the Wolf administration, the Pennsylvania Lottery, the PA gambling control board, and more gathered to highlight helpful resources available to those in need of compulsive or problem gambling treatment. Jennifer Smith, Secretary of the Department of...
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Activists who have campaigned for nearly a year and a half after the fatal shooting of a High Point teenager made their way to a Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday. Three Guilford County residents were on hand at Monday’s meeting to speak about the...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Golden Apple goes to Tamara Diaz, a social worker at Southside Charter School in Providence. Diaz was nominated by Wendy Randle, director of Southside Charter School. Randle wrote that Diaz is a pillar of community, and she not only bolsters her students but...
School counselors and social workers were recognized by the school district for their distinctive work with students at the board of education meeting on Feb. 14. If you think back to your childhood and school experience, you may remember a time when you met with a school counselor or school social worker. These professionals serve a vital role in the educational environment. Whether their title is a school counselor or school social worker, both roles revolve around helping students develop the academic and social skills they need to.
Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
Try This Proven Recipe for Improving Numerous Health Condition. The normal process of aging causes changes in cells, organs, and tissues. Because of that, the entire body is changing, internally and externally. As everything in the body is connected with each other, a decline of the function of one organ,...
At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
Comments / 0