Biden to Propose Overhaul of U.S. Nursing Homes

By Robert Preidt
Ashe County's Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Minimum staffing levels will be a main feature of a major overhaul of U.S. nursing homes that President Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night. Staffing levels are considered a critical marker for nursing...

www.ashepostandtimes.com

