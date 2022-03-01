ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists take rare look under Great Lakes’ frozen surfaces

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below and pulled out a large chunk of ice. “There’s a little bit of prism effect. Right here,” the Central Michigan University researcher said last week, pulling the block closer and...

Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Rare Fossil of Flying Reptile

It’s pretty amazing what we can still find tucked away on Earth that existed tens of millions of years ago. At the time watching this animal soar to great heights would have been an everyday occasion. However, even discovering its fossil today is a landmark discovery for scientists everywhere. This fossil of the pterosaur was spotted on Scotland’s Isle of Skye.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
Miami Herald

Alligator and vultures go nose-to-nose over a carcass in Florida marsh, video shows

A standoff between an alligator and a wake of hungry vultures was caught on video in a Florida marsh, and at the center of it was a dead turtle prime for the eating. It happened Sunday, Feb. 20, at the 1,267-acre Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland, and Jesse Mckelvey told McClatchy News it began when he and his girlfriend, Abby, saw a large alligator pop out of the marsh. The site is about 35 miles east of Tampa.
LAKELAND, FL
Chicago Tribune

Winter research in Great Lakes will help scientists understand climate change and what happens when ice disappears

A group of scientists walked out on to frozen Lake Michigan to do something they’ve done time and again throughout the Great Lakes: collect water. They drilled down past the shoreline of a park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where it was quiet enough to hear the ice pop as sunlight warmed the frozen surface. But back on land, everything started to freeze. Pens, people’s hands. Most concerning, the ...
EARTH SCIENCE
WLUC

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy looks to spend federal dollars to clean up Torch Lake

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Federal lawmakers have pledged money to clean up bodies of water in the Great Lakes region. “An additional $1 billion will be devoted over the next five years to accelerate work on what are called areas of concern in the Great Lakes,” Environmental Protection Agency Region Five Administrator Debra Shore said.
LAKE LINDEN, MI
WWMT

Pilot makes emergency landing on frozen lake

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Escanaba pilot ditched his plane Thursday after engine failure forced an emergency landing on Indian Lake. Mark Meyer, 62, was not hurt, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Meyer had flown his single-engine plane from the Manistique Airport and logged about two hours...
MANISTIQUE, MI
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Stronger and Faster Than Lightning: Scientists Achieve Rare Quantum State in Polycrystals

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, Paderborn University, and the University of Konstanz have succeeded in achieving a rare quantum state. They are the first to have demonstrated Wannier-Stark localization in a polycrystalline substance. Predicted around 80 years ago, the effect has only recently been proven — in a monocrystal. Until now, researchers assumed this localization to be possible only in such monocrystalline substances which are very complicated to produce. The new findings represent a breakthrough in the field of physics and could in future give rise to new optical modulators, for example, that can be used in information technologies based on light, among other things. The physicists have published their findings in the well-respected technical journal, Nature Communications.
PHYSICS
The Alliance Review

Canton Audubon group plans outings

Canton Audubon Society plans a birding outing at 10 a.m. March 19 at Stark Parks’ Sommers Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on the west side of Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township. Those on the bird walk will look for birds on the Cottonwood Wetlands Trail. The dirt trail loops through a wetland area, woods...
CANTON, OH
Phys.org

Scientists make rare discovery of a protein function universal to bacteria and humans

Scientists have discovered that a human receptor protein has the ability to detect individual amino acids in exactly the same way that bacteria do. The finding could lead to enhancements of drugs derived from the amino acid GABA, but also has evolutionary implications: It adds to the sparse evidence suggesting there are commonalities between bacteria and humans with respect to sensing the presence of essential components of life, such as oxygen and food.
SCIENCE

