News 13 this Morning: Spring Break laws go into effect March 1

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )– If you’re looking to head to the beach this month, you’ve probably got your sunscreen, towels, sunglasses or maybe even an alcoholic beverage. You’ll want to leave your alcohol at home, as consuming it on the beach during the month of March is illegal.

The city council passed several ordinances that go into effect every year in March. The rules were designed to stop the massive college party that broke out every year.

According to the city, these rules have been in place since 2016 in hopes to decrease criminal activity in the area.

No possession or consumption of alcohol in commercial parking lots

All alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m.

No open house parties are allowed

No parking in closed business parking lots, unless parking lot is actively being managed

Overnight scooter rental is not permitted

It is illegal to climb, jump from or throw things from balconies

No metal shovels are allowed on beach, and no holes may be dug deeper than two feet

The city also reminds visitors that the Gulf of Mexico is closed to the public when double red flags are flying, not just in March, but year-round.

Chief J.R. Talamantez with the Panama City Beach Police said his department will have a strict no-tolerance policy for those that break the Spring Break laws.

“We can not take our foot off the gas we can not see our city go back to what it was in 2015 and years before that,” he said.

Data from the Panama City Beach Police Department shows an overall downward trend of sex offenses, alcohol offenses, crowd dispersals and fight offenses with the laws in place.

Number of offenses listed during Spring Break by the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Breaking spring break laws can result in citations up to $500 or even possible jail time.

Also, another law that was added last year is back again this year. An area of the white sandy beaches will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will take place in the area of the Ocean Ritz Condominiums all the way to Public Beach Access 25. This law will be in place until the end of April.

According to Chief Talamantez, he said he hopes this law will help reduce rowdy activity that occurs in that area.

