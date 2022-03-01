DWTS’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Arrives in Poland After ‘Traumatizing’ Escape From Ukraine

Maks Chmerkovskiy MediaPunch/Shutterstock

One step closer. Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed on Tuesday, March 1, that he arrived in Poland after documenting his “traumatizing” train ride from Ukraine.

“We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane,” the 42-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro began on Monday, February 28, via Instagram Stories. “At first it feels manageable but gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story, but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack … currently I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by a maximum of 3 people.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy Courtesy of Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Chmerkovskiy was in his native country to film the Ukrainian version of World of Dance when Russia invaded on Thursday, February 24.

“There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon,” he continued. “We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic.”

Chmerkovskiy, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with wife Peta Murgatroyd, noted that “what finally broke me” was seeing an 8-year-old boy “hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father.”

The reality TV personality subsequently recorded videos after the train “stopped to change wheels” ahead of the arrival at the Polish border.

“There’s five cars, about 130 some people each. There’s one cart that’s all sicker kids and people so it’s not as packed, but all the others are packed,” he explained before showing an off-putting photo of the bathrooms at the train stop.

Hours later, he wrote on the social media platform, “I’m in Poland,” alongside emojis of the Ukrainian flag, Polish flag and prayer hands.

Murgatroyd, 35, reposted Chmerkovskiy’s initial train update on Monday, writing, ”@maksimc YOU CAN DO IT!!!!!!!! Get back home! I am so f—king proud of you for helping those kids on board!”

The dancers wed in 2017. Murgatroyd has been asking fans for prayers as her spouse figured out his options to get home.

“My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would be the world to me,” she wrote on Thursday via Instagram. “Truly, I wish for nothing more. … Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have faith. I have hope and I have prayed so hard.”

