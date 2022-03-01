ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Monarch Alternative, GBT Realty Acquire Development Site in Midtown Nashville for $110M

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Monarch Alternative Capital LP has acquired an eight-acre development site in Nashville’s Midtown district for $110 million...

rebusinessonline.com

The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged areas, including the port city of Mariupol. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and humanitarian corridors...
POLITICS
CBS News

6 dead, including some children, as tornado rips through Iowa, officials say

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults. The victims ranged in age from two years old to 72 years old, Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06 which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

