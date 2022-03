Teresa Sperry beamed with pride in September when she told her father about the job she’d been assigned by her fifth-grade teacher. Days earlier, the teacher had made Teresa the “class nurse,” putting the Virginia girl in charge of walking sick classmates to the nurse’s office, waiting for them to be treated and, at times, returning to the classroom to retrieve their backpacks if Hillpoint Elementary School officials sent them home, her father, Jeff Sperry, told The Washington Post.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 26 DAYS AGO