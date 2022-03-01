ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2008 International MXT Is A Versatile Utilitarian With Attitude

By Elizabeth Puckett
 6 days ago
This beautiful truck is the epitome of high performance utility technology and now it could be yours.

Our ultimate form of expression boils down to a few concrete things as automotive enthusiasts. Most of these things revolve around purchasing, modifying, and driving the vehicle of our dreams. So for those of you who love big pickup trucks, loud V8s, and the incredible pull of a diesel engine, we've got just the thing for you. This beastly utilitarian automobile is the perfect truck for anyone needing bountiful torque and the sort of power you only get with a quick-spooling turbocharger. On top of that, you get some insane styling that looks like something straight out of the Jurassic Park franchise. All of this adds up to a great truck with plenty of performance for any truck lover's needs.

Under the hood is a massive 6.0-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that puts out nearly 500 ft/lbs of torque which helps the truck achieve an incredible 15,000lbs towing capacity. It's hard to think of a single thing that this truck cannot do outside of a commercial setting. Of course, that means that doing a lot of work is no problem for the vehicle, but some think it is more important to focus on how quickly one can do it. That is where horsepower comes into play, of which this truck has plenty. The engine produces upwards of 175 horsepower, which is achieved via the aforementioned turbocharging system.

Once you've done whatever dirty work you need, this truck surely will outlive its purpose as this versatile machine can provide you with many different services. These range from daily drivability, off-roading, trade work, and even simply showing off at truck meets. This vehicle has such an incredibly unique style that if you aren't looking hard enough, you may mistake it for an 18-wheeler. Along with all of this, the truck also boasts a set of massive off-roading tires which make traveling rough terrain a breeze. Reliability is a non-issue for this thing, as maintenance records will show you precisely the kind of quality you can expect from this lovely 2008 International MXT.

for America not Biden
5d ago

I see all going on about the 6.0 yes if you don’t get it bulletproof it has problems mine is a very fast and very strong motor depending on the tune I have it in . Now I don’t like when it shuts down now limping in either run great or nothing . I have had 3 T of rock in the bed and 4 T on the trailer did great .

trinity576
5d ago

lost me at 6.0 diesel engine. worst diesel engine ever made.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

