Comedian-Owned Production Companies

HartBeat Productions, a content production studio owned by Kevin Hart, has announced the launch of its in-house production arm dedicated to creating unscripted and alternative scripted content for both film and...
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
YOUTUBE star Lil Bo Weep revealed that she had suffered a heart-breaking miscarriage in a final Instagram post - just days before her death. The Australian rapper - real name Winona Brooks - passed away on Saturday. On March 2, she explained to her followers that she wanted to organise...
Pete Davidson is focusing on his relationship, not his girlfriend's ex. A source tells ET that the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star takes Kanye "Ye" West's "social media posts, lyrics and music videos about him with a grain of salt" amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The update comes weeks...
Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
Another day, another Netflix TV show bites the dust. Those looking for an order of culinary expertise with a side of humorous disaster will be saddened to hear that Netflix is cancelling ‘Nailed It! Halloween’. The cookery game show’s holiday spin-off, which sees inept bakers try to emulate...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have spent the first two months of 2022 very much as loved up as we'd expect. We've seen the pair sharing their first ever public kiss, while Pete even referred to Kim as his "girlfriend" for the first time during an interview. Most recently, there's...
Exes Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas play dangerous mind games in the trailer for their movie ‘Deep Water.’ When someone ends up dead, all bets are off. Before Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, he made a movie with his former girlfriend Ana de Armas. That movie, Deep Water, is finally being released March 18 on Hulu. The first trailer teased all the sexy and thrilling moments to come in Ben and Ana’s film.
Click here to read the full article. Yep, it’s about to happen all over again for Russian Doll‘s Nadia.
Netflix’s time-loop comedy will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, April 20, TVLine has learned. (That’s more than three years after the show’s acclaimed freshman season debuted on the streamer.) We’re also getting our first look at Season 2, courtesy of a new teaser which you can watch above. In it, we see Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia board a subway car, walk out of a grave, fall through the air and tumble down a long staircase, among other fast-cutting images. “When the universe...
Comedian Ricky Velez is standing up for his good friend Pete Davidson. Velez took to his Instagram Story in a since-expired post to show support for Davidson, who has been fielding incessant social media attacks from Kanye West. “PD is my brother, none of this is funny to me nor...
"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
The Game has fired back at his old friend turn foe 50 Cent who had some words for him about his recent controversial comments about Kanye West and Dr. Dre. 50 Cent seems perplexed at The Game’s recent Drink Champ comments where he said that Kanye West did more for him and his career in two weeks than Dr. Dre has done in decades.
Click here to read the full article. The “Gotham Knights” pilot at The CW has cast both Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively.
Smythe and DiChiara are the first announced castings for the pilot, which is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The one-hour drama takes place in in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Samara Weaving, who most recently appeared in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and just wrapped starring opposite Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, has signed with CAA. The agency just dropped a memo to its teams announcing the deal.
It’s a busy time for Weaving, with starring roles to come this year alongside Eugenio Derbez in Disney/Hulu’s The Valet which arrives in May and Searchlight Pictures’ Chevalier set for the fall.
The Australia-born Weaving’s previous credits across film and TV include Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Ready or Not, and...
Kate Hudson just posted a brand new photo dump on Instagram—and she’s looking fitter and stronger than ever. In the snaps, the 42-year-old actress and entrepreneur rocked a backless minidress that totally showed off every inch of muscle in her bod. And wow, talk about #fitspo!. She stays...
Amy Schumer has opened up about her son's health, sharing a recent update with fans about her two-year-old, Gene. During a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, the comedian offered an insight into the possibility that her toddler might have autism. The 40-year-old revealed that she is "not...
