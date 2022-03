Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 7, 2022: Footwear industry veteran John Pierce has joined Lâmo as the company’s VP of sales. In this new role, he will manage all sales operations and lead the sales team for the growing brand, which recorded record results in 2021. Pierce has over 30 years of experience in the shoe business. He most recently was a sales executive at Eastman Footwear Group...

BUSINESS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO