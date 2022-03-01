ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Energy prices push German February inflation over 5%

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

(Recasts with national inflation rate, analyst comments)

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German annual inflation rose in February after a slight decline at the beginning of the year as the Ukraine conflict pushed energy prices even higher and coronavirus-related supply bottlenecks continued, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 5.5% on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The national consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.1% year on year after dipping in January to 4.9% from 5.3% in December - the highest rate in almost 30 years.

February inflation readings out of Germany are among those being monitored for clues to whether the euro area reading on Wednesday may rise to yet another record high.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the CPI rate to rise to 5.1% and the HICP figure to grow to 5.4%.

“The increase in the inflation rate is the direct result of the Russian incursion into Ukraine,” said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank Group.

“At first, it was the fear that Russia would invade Ukraine. Then, there were the Russian actions that drove up oil prices.

“Reaching for the pump at a petrol station has become an expensive affair, which is not without consequences for inflation,” Gitzel said.

Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said German inflation could exceed 5.5% in March if the impact on energy prices of the Ukraine conflict is sustained.

“There is an incredible amount of price pressure in the pipeline,” Kraemer said.

Energy prices had already pushed inflation to all-time highs before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation”, on Feb. 24.

In January, producer prices registered their highest jump since modern records began, extending a run of sharp increases likely to keep consumer inflation high.

The German Economic Institute (IW) said last week that inflation of more than 6% could be possible in 2022 if the conflict leads to even higher gas prices.

Preliminary inflation data from the German states of Saxony, North-Rhine Westphalia, Bavaria, Hesse, Brandenburg and Baden-Wuerttemberg had suggested annual consumer price inflation (CPI) in a range between 4.7% and 5.7%. (Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Catherine Evans)

#Inflation#German States#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#European Union#Russian#Vp Bank Group#Commerzbank
