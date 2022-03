Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University announced on Friday that it will conduct a national search for its next women’s basketball coach. The Orange went 11-18 (4-14 ACC) during its one season under acting head coach Vonn Read. The former assistant took over under difficult circumstances, replacing Quentin Hillsman, who resigned amid an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior, bullying and a rash of transfers.

