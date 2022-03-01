ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, dies at age 26

By Dina Bass
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya and his wife, Anu, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral...

www.seattletimes.com

