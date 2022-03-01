Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen; De Kalb; Jay; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Wells County in northeastern Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Putnam County in west central Ohio Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Henry County in northwestern Ohio Allen County in west central Ohio Southern Fulton County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio Southern Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 AM EST. * At 321 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn to near Monroeville to near Matthews, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Lima, Defiance, New Haven, Auburn, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Delphos, Garrett, Portland, Ottawa, Archbold, Berne, Fort Shawnee, Hicksville and Ossian. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 4 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 310 and 339. Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 132. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ADAMS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO