ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific County, WA

Flood Watch issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Allen, De Kalb, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen; De Kalb; Jay; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Wells County in northeastern Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Putnam County in west central Ohio Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Henry County in northwestern Ohio Allen County in west central Ohio Southern Fulton County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio Southern Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 AM EST. * At 321 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn to near Monroeville to near Matthews, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Lima, Defiance, New Haven, Auburn, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Delphos, Garrett, Portland, Ottawa, Archbold, Berne, Fort Shawnee, Hicksville and Ossian. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 4 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 310 and 339. Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 132. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in west central Ohio Darke County in west central Ohio Auglaize County in west central Ohio Mercer County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 445 AM EST. * At 325 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Decatur to near Muncie, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Wabash, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 15:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/. Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near and downstream of Petersburg. Wabash River near and downstream of Hutsonville. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Hutsonville downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early next week based on this expected rainfall. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.9 feet, Water begins to flow over River Road just north of Fifth Street in the Mount Carmel area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.6 feet Tuesday, March 15. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected tonight through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall will spread into the area this evening, and persist overnight. Snow will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alpena; Crawford; Montmorency; Otsego WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 22:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from last week is continuing to cause the river to run high. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CST Monday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 03/22/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 14:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Walker; Whitfield HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds have decreased this evening and no longer pose a threat tonight. However, for the Warning covering Monday and Tuesday, Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton Light Freezing Rain Possible in Far Northern New York Scattered showers will continue to move across northern New York this morning. Locations in the northern Saint Lawrence Valley into western Clinton County remain below freezing this morning, including but not limited to Massena, Brasher Falls, and Ellenburg. Light freezing rain will be possible in these areas, with some light ice accumulation possible. This may be enough to create slippery travel conditions, especially on untreated roadways. Please use caution this morning as surfaces that appear wet may in fact be icy. Temperatures should warm above freezing in these areas by 9 am. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 07:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156, 157, AND 158 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and 069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, and 161. * WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 08:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt CRITICAL FIRE RISK SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 080...081 088...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Motherlode, Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Winter Weather Returns Today into Saturday .A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through mid- day Saturday. Lowering snow levels this evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills. Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode. * WHEN...10 PM today to 1 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snow levels will be lowering to around 2000 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM PST early this morning for portions of Southern California, including Riverside County. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hamilton, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hamilton; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND EASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES At 307 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Noblesville, or 11 miles west of Anderson, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lapel around 310 AM EST. Pendleton and Edgewood around 315 AM EST. Anderson around 320 AM EST. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 210 and 211, and between mile markers 219 and 220. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy