Stereotyping and resistance to change are among the obstacles to implementing recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality, a committee has been told.Dr Catherine Day, chairperson of the assembly, said that other barriers include the perception that making changes to bring in gender equality would be too expensive.Appearing before the Oireachtas committee to discuss the recommendations of its report, Dr Day said that members of the assembly want to see an immediate change.The Oireachtas committee, which held its first public hearing on Thursday, was established to consider the 45 recommendations contained in the report.The Joint Committee on Gender Equality...

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO