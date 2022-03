Locals in Kyiv have said they are living in fear of Russian soldiers, who are reportedly infiltrating bomb shelters and concealing weapons in toys used by children.The reports came after at least a dozen bullets were extracted from a teddy bear at a metro station in Kyiv. The bullet-infested toy was recovered after five men were held by the police for acting suspiciously in a subway where Ukrainians have moved to take shelter from Russian bombings. A Belarusian citizen was also found with ammunition on them, adding to locals’ fears.Karolina Stolozh, a resident in Kyiv, said Russian saboteurs were...

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO